The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is proud to engage with the communities we serve. Our journalists, editors and executives regularly participate in panels, keynote conversations, classroom discussions and civic events to share insights on local news, investigative reporting, Georgia politics, culture and the future of journalism. If you’re interested in inviting an AJC representative to speak at your event, please complete the request form below. Our team reviews all submissions and will follow up to learn more about your program, audience and goals.