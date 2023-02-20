Gwinnett Burger Week returns next month

It’s nearly impossible to find a non-fast food burger for less than $10 these days. But that won’t be a problem during Gwinnett Burger Week next month.
Nearly two dozen restaurants have crafted special burgers to offer only March 19-25 for just $10, plus tax and tip. “This allows the restaurants to explore new recipes and come up with something unique,” according to the event website.
Check out the French Onion Soup Burger at Diesel Tap House. This creation is a double-patty burger topped with caramelized onions, and a double layer of provolone cheese, served on a grilled onion roll bun with a side of au jus for dripping.
McCray’s Tavern will be serving up a Corned Beef Burger, which is ground corn beef topped with Guinness caramelized onions, melted white cheddar, bacon and a fried egg.
You can get adventurous at Universal Joint with the UJ BOY-AR=DEE Burger, which is an 8-ounce certified Angus beef patty topped with marinara sauce, provolone cheese, ravioli pasta and arugula served on a toasted Brioche bun.
The Sunday Supper from Over the Top Burger Bar is a meal all by itself. “Inspired by traditional southern cuisine, the name comes from engagement from our clientele. Starting off with 1 All Beef Patty, we add Fried Chicken, Collard Greens, House Made Mac & Cheese, Fried Onions, BBQ Sauce, Fresh Cheddar & no defibrillator,” the website states.
You can explore all options at exploregwinnett.org, and plan accordingly. Event sponsors recommend eating early, because options might run out. These burgers are not available via Uber Eats, DoorDash or other delivery services. And because restaurants are not required to offer these creations to-go, you might want to call ahead if you’re planning to pick up your meal and take it home.
You won’t need a ticket, pass or coupon to participate in Burger Week — just visit the restaurant and order the burger. Have more questions? You’ll likely find the answer here.
