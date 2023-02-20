Gwinnett Burger Week returns next month

The Sunday Supper from Over the Top Burger Bar is a meal all by itself. “Inspired by traditional southern cuisine, the name comes from engagement from our clientele. Starting off with 1 All Beef Patty, we add Fried Chicken, Collard Greens, House Made Mac & Cheese, Fried Onions, BBQ Sauce, Fresh Cheddar & no defibrillator,” the website states.

You can explore all options at exploregwinnett.org, and plan accordingly. Event sponsors recommend eating early, because options might run out. These burgers are not available via Uber Eats, DoorDash or other delivery services. And because restaurants are not required to offer these creations to-go, you might want to call ahead if you’re planning to pick up your meal and take it home.

You won’t need a ticket, pass or coupon to participate in Burger Week — just visit the restaurant and order the burger. Have more questions? You’ll likely find the answer here.