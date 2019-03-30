Unusual things to do in Georgia with older kids

New Manchester Manufacturing Co.

1750 Mount Vernon Road, Lithia Springs, Georgia. http://gastateparks.org/SweetwaterCreek

This abandoned mill in Sweetwater Creek State Park is being reclaimed by kudzu, but it's a great place for an easy hike. The textile mill was bombed during the Civil War, and you can schedule a guided tour or make your own. There are rumors of ghosts haunting the mill, so that adds a little element of the unusual to your visit. Make sure to bring a camera, because the photo ops are amazing.

Caption Doll’s-Head Trail inside Constitution Lakes Park is an evolving “found art” trail fashioned from refuse left in the area. (Photo by HYOSUB SHIN)

S River Industrial Blvd. SE, Atlanta 30316

Not just creepy, but interesting, too. The Doll's Head Trail might look like something out of your nightmares, but it's actually found art from around Constitution Lake. There are signs that will direct you to the trail. Feel free to add your own art and take pictures, but leave things like you found them. It can get a bit muddy and overgrown, so wear jeans and close-toed shoes.

Caption The worms secrete a glowing blue slime that is similar to what makes fireflies light up. Credit: Milton J. Cormier Credit: Milton J. Cormier

US Highway 129/Jackson St., Hawkinsville

Two hours south of Atlanta is the town of Hawkinsville. It’s known for farming, horses and glow worms. Yes, you read it right. Take a little walk into the woods in Hawkinsville (there is a lovely park with a lake called Mile Branch Landing/Park) and keep your eyes open for sandy soil. If you hammer a stake into the soil enough to make it vibrate, the worms will usually come to you. The worms secrete a glowing blue slime that is similar to what makes fireflies light up.

