Celebrities who were once nurses

Will Jimmy Carter’s grandson run for Georgia governor?
Jason Carter discusses the possibility of running for governor of Georgia during his appearance on Politically Georgia.
Final YSL trial defendants react after murder and gang charge acquittals
The last two defendants in Atlanta’s long-running YSL trial have been found not guilty of racketeering, murder and gang-related charges.
Inside the Atlanta museum bringing African diaspora art to Black communities
UATL explores ADAMA, a Black-owned Atlanta museum by Fahamu Pecou, showcasing African diaspora art and connecting Black culture through powerful exhibits.
How a football field gets its game face on
Ever wonder how fields look perfect? Meet the unsung heroes like Matt Hollan at UGA, ensuring top-notch turf so players can shine without slipping.
Top safety tips for driving in bad weather
Stay safe on the road with our top tips for driving in bad weather: Avoid cruise control, check your tires, and stick to speed limits for a safer journey.
Five things to know about the hijab
