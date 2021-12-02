6-foot distancing rule doesn’t protect you from COVID-19, study finds

Mastorakos is an expert in fluid mechanics, which is how fluids, including exhaled breath, behave in different environments. Over the course of the pandemic, he and his colleagues have developed various models for how COVID-19 spreads. Infected people can spread the virus through coughing, speaking or even breathing, the researchers team said.

Explore Georgia on alert as omicron variant spreads around the globe

“One part of the way that this disease spreads is virology: how much virus you have in your body, how many viral particles you expel when you speak or cough,” said first author Dr. Shrey Trivedi, also from the Department of Engineering. “But another part of it is fluid mechanics: what happens to the droplets once they’re expelled, which is where we come in. As fluid mechanics specialists, we’re like the bridge from virology of the emitter to the virology of the receiver and we can help with risk assessment.”

In its study, the Cambridge researchers set out to measure this bridge through a series of simulations. For example, if a person coughed and emitted a thousand droplets, how many would reach another person in the same room, and how large would these droplets be, as a function of time and space?

When a person coughs and isn’t wearing a mask, the scientists wrote, “most of the larger droplets will fall on nearby surfaces. However, smaller droplets, suspended in the air, can quickly and easily spread well beyond (6 feet). How far and how quickly these aerosols spread depends on the quality of ventilation in the room.”

There is also a high degree of variability in individual coughs, they wrote.

“Each time we cough, we may emit a different amount of liquid, so if a person is infected with COVID-19, they could be emitting lots of virus particles or very few, and because of the turbulence they spread differently for every cough,” Trivedi said.

Mastorakos added: “Even if I expel the same number of droplets every time I cough, because the flow is turbulent, there are fluctuations. If I’m coughing, fluctuations in velocity, temperature and humidity mean that the amount someone gets at the (3 foot) mark can be very different each time.”

The researchers concluded that while the 6 foot rule is an effective message for the public, it isn’t a mark of safety, given the large number of variables associated with an airborne virus. Vaccination, ventilation and masks — although not 100% effective — are vital for containing the virus.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.