6-foot COVID-19 distancing rule arbitrary, study finds

“Social distancing” quickly became part of the lexicon when the coronavirus pandemic began two years ago. The World Health Organization defined it as staying 3 feet away from one another. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doubled that.
Nearly overnight, footprint decals appeared on store floors, spaced 6 feet apart. Memes and jokes popped up online, many from introverts who cheered staying away from other people.
Now, a study by scientists from the University of Cambridge suggested the social distancing rule of 6 feet does not protect against catching COVID-19, even outdoors.
The team called the social distancing rule an “arbitrary measurement” of safety in the absence of masks. It could have been set anywhere between 3 to 10 feet, depending on the risk tolerance of the local public health authority putting out the mandate.
“I remember hearing lots about how COVID-19 was spreading via door handles in early 2020, and I thought to myself if that were the case, then the virus must leave an infected person and land on the surface or disperse in the air through fluid mechanical processes,” lead author Professor Epaminondas Mastorakos said in a university press release.
Mastorakos is an expert in fluid mechanics, which is how fluids, including exhaled breath, behave in different environments. Over the course of the pandemic, he and his colleagues have developed various models for how COVID-19 spreads. Infected people can spread the virus through coughing, speaking or even breathing, the researchers team said.
“One part of the way that this disease spreads is virology: how much virus you have in your body, how many viral particles you expel when you speak or cough,” said first author Dr. Shrey Trivedi, also from the Department of Engineering. “But another part of it is fluid mechanics: what happens to the droplets once they’re expelled, which is where we come in. As fluid mechanics specialists, we’re like the bridge from virology of the emitter to the virology of the receiver and we can help with risk assessment.”
In its study, the Cambridge researchers set out to measure this bridge through a series of simulations. For example, if a person coughed and emitted a thousand droplets, how many would reach another person in the same room, and how large would these droplets be, as a function of time and space?
When a person coughs and isn’t wearing a mask, the scientists wrote, “most of the larger droplets will fall on nearby surfaces. However, smaller droplets, suspended in the air, can quickly and easily spread well beyond (6 feet). How far and how quickly these aerosols spread depends on the quality of ventilation in the room.”
There is also a high degree of variability in individual coughs, they wrote.
“Each time we cough, we may emit a different amount of liquid, so if a person is infected with COVID-19, they could be emitting lots of virus particles or very few, and because of the turbulence they spread differently for every cough,” Trivedi said.
Mastorakos added: “Even if I expel the same number of droplets every time I cough, because the flow is turbulent, there are fluctuations. If I’m coughing, fluctuations in velocity, temperature and humidity mean that the amount someone gets at the (3 foot) mark can be very different each time.”
The researchers concluded that while the 6 foot rule is an effective message for the public, it isn’t a mark of safety, given the large number of variables associated with an airborne virus. Vaccination, ventilation and masks — although not 100% effective — are vital for containing the virus.
Note: CDC guidelines still recommend people stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arm lengths) from other people, especially if you are at higher risk of getting very sick.
