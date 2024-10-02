Breaking: Conyers chemical plant fire: Shelter-in-place advisory lifts as day breaks
Politics

Vance and Walz agreed during the debate that Amber Thurman should not have died in Georgia

But the vice presidential nominees disagreed over whether the state’s abortion ban was to blame for her death
Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speak at the same time during a vice presidential debate hosted by CBS News, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speak at the same time during a vice presidential debate hosted by CBS News, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By
Updated 8 hours ago

U.S. Sen. JD Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz both agreed during their debate Tuesday night that Amber Thurman should be alive today.

But they disagreed on whether Georgia’s abortion ban was to blame for her death and sparred over whether wider access to abortion is the best way to prevent similar loss of life.

“There is a very real chance that had Amber Thurman lived in Minnesota, she would be alive today,” Walz said.

He signed a bill into law in 2023 providing wide access to abortion in his state while Georgia law prohibits abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks of pregnancy. A judge ruled this week that the Georgia ban violated the state constitution, although an appeal is likely.

Amber Thurman died in August 2022 while the six-week ban was in effect and following a 20-hour wait for treatment at a metro Atlanta hospital. She had gone there seeking treatment after traveling to North Carolina to get a medicated abortion and experiencing complications.

ExploreMother of Georgia woman who died from abortion complications says her death was preventable

A review by the state’s maternal mortality review board determined Thurman’s death was preventable, ProPublica reported last month.

Vance said that he wished Thurman was still alive but accused Walz and fellow Democrats of seeking to allow late-term abortions without restrictions. He said Republicans would focus on supporting families and protecting the rights of those who object to abortion.

“We can be a big and diverse country where we respect people’s freedom of conscience,” he said, “and make the country more pro-baby and pro-family.”

Thurman’s family released a statement shortly after the debate saying that Walz, not Vance, best represented their point of view.

“Amber’s tragic death was a direct result of Georgia’s archaic and dangerously restrictive abortion laws, which denied her the lifesaving care she so desperately needed,” the statement said. “We strongly condemn the Republican platform that seeks to further restrict women’s access to necessary health care under the false guise of protection.”

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The mother of the Georgia woman who died from abortion complications says her death was...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Judge strikes down Georgia ban on abortions, allowing them to resume beyond 6 weeks into...
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Atlanta clinics are preparing for a potential surge in abortion appointments
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Judge strikes down Georgia’s abortion ban
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

OPINION
Patricia Murphy: Are Trump’s Georgia allies ‘Starting the Steal?’ 42m ago
Atlanta clinics are preparing for a potential surge in abortion appointments
Georgia presidential candidate visit tracker
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

BioLab facing lawsuits for damages after Conyers chemical plant fire
More Georgia counties are approved for federal disaster relief
Dockworkers go on strike at Georgia’s ports: What to know