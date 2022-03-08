Hamburger icon
Speaker Ralston says Coca Cola ‘knows better’ than continuing to do business in Russia

FILE - Georgia Speaker of the House David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, gives remarks after being re-elected to his seat in the House Chambers during the first day of the 2021 legislative session at the Georgia State Capitol building in downtown Atlanta, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. On Monday, FEb. 28, 2022, Ralston, a Republican, got a bipartisan standing ovation when he told representatives he would seek to have the state's retirement funds quickly divested from any Russian assets. "I don't know about y'all, but I don't want one penny of Georgians' money going to subsidize Vladimir Putin," Ralston said. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

*Editor’s note: Shortly after this article published, Coca-Cola announced it would suspend business in Russia.

As companies continue to announce suspensions of operations in Russia in response to the country’s assault on Ukraine, up until Tuesday afternoon, Atlanta-based Coca-Cola had continued business as usual.

Although Coca-Cola’s bottler in Ukraine has suspended its operations, its Russian counterpart has yet to announce a change to its roughly 7,000-employee business.

The continued business operations elicited sharp words from House Speaker David Ralston on Tuesday. Ralston said he finds it difficult to watch video out of Russia’s military violence against Ukraine.

“It’s just really, really upsetting to me and just breaks my heart. Coca-Cola is a politically savvy company. They know better than this,” the Blue Ridge Republican said.

“And when many other companies have withdrawn and pulled out from doing business in Russia, I’m at a loss to understand why Coca-Cola, which is our corporate citizen here in this city, is still over there trying to make money under the the this bloodthirsty regime,” Ralston said.

Pressure for Coca-Cola to halt its Russians operations is mounting as it is one of a few large American-based corporations that haven’t joined the boycott. Officials at both Starbucks and McDonald’s, two of the other large companies who were still operating in Russia, announced Tuesday that the businesses would suspend all activity in the country.

“They need to follow the lead of these other people,” Ralston said.

Tuesday afternoon, Coca-Cola issued a statement saying it would suspend operations in Russia.

“Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine,” the company said in the statement. “We will continue to monitor and assess the situation as circumstances evolve.”

Maya T. Prabhu is a government reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

