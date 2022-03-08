Speaker Ralston says Coca Cola ‘knows better’ than continuing to do business in Russia

“And when many other companies have withdrawn and pulled out from doing business in Russia, I’m at a loss to understand why Coca-Cola, which is our corporate citizen here in this city, is still over there trying to make money under the the this bloodthirsty regime,” Ralston said.

Pressure for Coca-Cola to halt its Russians operations is mounting as it is one of a few large American-based corporations that haven’t joined the boycott. Officials at both Starbucks and McDonald’s, two of the other large companies who were still operating in Russia, announced Tuesday that the businesses would suspend all activity in the country.

“They need to follow the lead of these other people,” Ralston said.

Tuesday afternoon, Coca-Cola issued a statement saying it would suspend operations in Russia.

“Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine,” the company said in the statement. “We will continue to monitor and assess the situation as circumstances evolve.”