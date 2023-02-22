X
Politically Georgia: A day in Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains

Political Insider
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

PLAINS -- In this special edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy take you to Plains, where an entire town prepares to say goodbye to a beloved friend, neighbor and former president affectionately known here as simply “Mr. Jimmy.”

Meet the people of this small southwest Georgia town who have grown up with Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter.

Our insiders will take you to the former president’s boyhood farm, the high school the Carters attended, and downtown Plains to hear stories that will make you laugh and cry.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

