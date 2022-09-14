OPINION: Memo to Walker and Warnock: Just debate, already!

Every other Republican in a major race showed up to the Atlanta Press Club debates that Walker avoided in May, including Gov. Brian Kemp and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

But you almost couldn’t blame his campaign for avoiding the downsides.

Walker was not just a first-time candidate, he hadn’t lived in Georgia for nearly 40 years. The learning curve was steep and his gaffes plentiful, especially in the early phase of the campaign when most of the news Walker made was about the latest head-scratching thing he had just said.

Instead, Walker said he’d debate Warnock when the general election got underway.

With the primary over and the field cleared, Walker told reporters Warnock should just name the place and the time for debates and, “we can get it on.” Warnock quickly did name three places and times — agreeing to debates in Atlanta, Macon and Savannah, all sponsored by established news organizations. The Savannah debate would be hosted by WTOC-TV, one of the city’s largest television stations

After several weeks, Walker agreed to a different debate in Savannah sponsored by WSAV, another large TV station, not coincidentally a debate that Warnock had not already accepted. The organizers of that debate also planned to provide the topics in advance, a concession the Walker campaign says it never asked for.

With one debate accepted, Walker taunted Warnock on Twitter, saying that the senator “needs to put his big man pants on and join me in a debate for the people in his backyard.”

And in a twist few saw coming last week, the Warnock campaign agreed to the Savannah debate that Walker challenged him to , but only if the topics won’t be provided in advance (they won’t) and only if Walker will do one of the other three debates.

And here we are today — two candidates, one debate, and no agreement on whether or not it will happen.

Does all of this matter? I think it does.

Looking back at the 2021 runoffs, the turning points for both Senate races seemed to come during the debates.

Fox 5′s Russ Spencer, who would be one of the moderators for the Savannah debate, also moderated the debate between Jon Ossoff and then-Sen. David Perdue’s empty lectern after Perdue skipped the event.

Republicans dismissed Ossoff as a lightweight at the time, but he made the most of the chance to paint his GOP opponent as a worse option than even the lonely lectern he was standing across from.

“Senator Perdue, I suppose, doesn’t feel that he can handle himself in debate, or perhaps is concerned that he may incriminate himself in debate,” Ossoff said. “Both of which, in my opinion, are disqualifying.”

Warnock and U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler had a single debate during the runoff period, when Loeffler memorably and robotically referred to Warnock as “radical liberal Raphael Warnock” more than a dozen times over the course of the hour,

She also refused several times to say whether President Trump had lost the 2020 election, including in Georgia.

Warnock, ready to pounce, accused Loeffler, a billionaire who grew up on a farm in Illinois, of buying her Senate seat. “It’s done well for her. The only issue is that the people who sold it to her don’t own it.”

Speaking of audiences, some debates have had an audience, and some do not. The Savannah debate that Walker accepted would have an audience.

The Atlanta Press Club debate, which Warnock has accepted, would not have an audience. And Walker has derided Lauri Strauss, the executive director of the club, as a “Biden doner,” in not agreeing to that event.

Strauss gave $173 to Biden and would not be asking the questions. And her role never caused Kemp, Greene, or any other candidate to balk at participating as Walker has.

It would undoubtedly be a concession to Walker’s campaign if Warnock agreed to the single debate at WSAV. But no matter what the conditions are, a one-on-one back-and-forth would seem to be on Warnock’s home turf, literally and figuratively.

While Walker is still getting up to speed on issues, Warnock swims in the deep end of policy every day in the Senate. Where Walker has stuck to friendly audiences , Warnock has debated several times in unfriendly territory and navigates that reality in Washington all the time.

Walker is holding his own in the polls against Warnock, but internal GOP data show he needs to do more to showsome Republican voters he’s up to the job.

Maybe Walker will have command of the issues. Maybe he won’t. Maybe he’ll bomb, or maybe he’ll so far exceed the low expectations for him that some voters will wonder what they were so worried about in the first place.

Either way, voters deserve to see these two men engage before they cast their votes.

The rest is just games.