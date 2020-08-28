No punishment for violating national mask mandate, Harris says

WASHINGTON — Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris said Friday “nobody’s going to be punished” if she and running mate Joe Biden implement the nationwide mask mandate they have called for during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s really a standard. I mean, nobody’s gonna be punished. Come on,” the California senator said, laughing off a question about how to enforce such a rule during an interview that aired Friday on NBC’s “Today.” “Nobody likes to wear a mask. This is a universal feeling. Right? So that’s not the point, ’Hey, let’s enjoy wearing masks.′ No.”
Harris suggested that, instead, the rule would be about “what we — as responsible people who love our neighbor — we have to just do that right now.”
Biden and Harris have worn protective face masks in public and stayed socially distanced from each other when appearing together at campaign events.
Both have said for weeks that a rule requiring all Americans to wear them could save 40,000 lives in just a three-month period. While such an order may be difficult to impose at the federal level, Biden has called on every governor in the country to order mask-wearing in their states.
President Donald Trump has urged Americans to wear masks but opposes a national requirement and personally declined to do so for months. He has worn a mask occasionally more recently
More than 180,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, more than any other country.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta contends masks help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others. The CDC, World Health Organization and other experts have encouraged the proper use of face coverings since the beginning of the pandemic.
A recent study by Duke University researchers tested a variety of masks to determine their effectiveness to block droplets that carry the coronavirus. They found that gaiter masks, or neck fleeces, were the least effective.