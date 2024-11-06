Breaking: Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who charged Trump, is elected to a second term
National Politics

AP Race Call: Trahan wins Massachusetts U.S. House District 3

Democratic Rep. Lori Trahan won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Massachusetts
1 hour ago

BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Lori Trahan won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Massachusetts on Tuesday. Trahan was running unopposed for the state’s 3rd Congressional District, made up of 35 cities and towns including her hometown of Lowell. Trahan was first elected to the seat in 2018, coming out ahead after a crowded Democratic primary of 10 candidates and then winning the general election. Trahan serves on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. In 2020, the House Ethics Committee cleared Trahan following an investigation into allegations of campaign finance violations.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Republican Rudy Yakym wins reelection to U.S. House in Indiana's 2nd...8m ago
AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Texas9m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Chuck Fleischmann wins reelection to U.S. House in Tennessee's...10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring