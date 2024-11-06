Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
National Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Warren Davidson wins reelection to U.S. House in Ohio's 8th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Warren Davidson won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Ohio on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
55 minutes ago

Republican Rep. Warren Davidson won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Ohio on Tuesday. He has been in Congress since 2016. Davidson represents Ohio's 8th Congressional District, a heavily Republican area running north from Cincinnati along the Indiana border. The 54-year-old Davidson defeated Democrat Vanessa Enoch, the owner of a Cincinnati-based management consulting firm. Enoch also ran unsuccessfully against Davidson in 2018, 2020 and 2022. Davidson is a former owner and operator of manufacturing companies and a U.S. Army veteran. The Associated Press declared Davidson the winner at 9:59 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Greg Landsman wins reelection to U.S. House in Ohio's 1st...4m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Elise Stefanik wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 21st...4m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Suhas Subramanyam wins election to U.S. House in Virginia's 10th...5m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring