AP Race Call: Republican Victoria Spartz wins reelection to U.S. House in Indiana's 5th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Indiana on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
48 minutes ago

Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Indiana on Tuesday. Spartz won a third term over Democrat Deborah Pickett. A certified public accountant, Spartz is a fiscal conservative who believes federal spending should be cut. Spartz, who immigrated to the U.S. from Ukraine 20 years ago, said she believes the country's current immigration process is "too expensive and bureaucratic." Pickett campaigned on holding elected leaders accountable, fully funding social services, protecting natural resources, and properly funding, equipping and training the military. The Associated Press declared Spartz the winner at 8:33 p.m. EST.

