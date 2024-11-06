Breaking: Most polls in Georgia have closed; voters split equally over Harris and Trump, according to AP survey
AP Race Call: Republican Vern Buchanan wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 16th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Vern Buchanan won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago

Republican Rep. Vern Buchanan won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday. Buchanan, who has served in the House since 2007, represents a Republican-leaning district. It falls southeast of Tampa, including Bradenton and Brandon. In this most recent Congress, Buchanan served as the vice-chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, whose jurisdiction includes tax policy and international trade. Prior to entering Congress, he ran automotive dealerships and chaired the Florida Chamber of Commerce. He defeated Democrat Jan Schneider. The Associated Press declared Buchanan the winner at 7:20 p.m. EST.

