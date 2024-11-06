Breaking: Flipped back: Trump recaptures Georgia four years after losing the battleground state
AP Race Call: Republican Troy Downing wins election to U.S. House in Montana's 2nd Congressional District

Republican Troy Downing won election to a U.S. House seat representing Montana on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago

Republican Troy Downing won election to a U.S. House seat representing Montana on Wednesday. Downing, a business owner and military veteran who is Montana's state auditor and insurance commissioner, will represent eastern Montana, including the cities of Billings, Great Falls and Helena. The seat was left open after Republican Matt Rosendale decided not to seek a second term. Downing defeated Democratic candidate John Driscoll, who did not report raising or spending any money on his campaign. The Associated Press declared Downing the winner at 1:02 a.m. EST.

