AP Race Call: Republican Tony Gonzales wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 23rd Congressional District

Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago

Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. The Navy veteran was elected to his third term in the border district, where he has clashed with members of his own party who cast him as too moderate. Gonzales was censured by the state party in 2023 over his support for same-sex marriage protections at the federal level and a bipartisan gun safety bill following the Uvalde mass shooting. Gonzales also clashed with fellow Republicans in opposing hard-line immigration proposals. Gonzales serves on the House Appropriations Committee. The Associated Press declared Gonzales the winner at 10:24 p.m. EST.

