Breaking: Flipped back: Trump recaptures Georgia four years after losing the battleground state
National Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Tom McClintock wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 5th Congressional District

Republican Tom McClintock won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Republican Tom McClintock won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. He defeated Democratic challenger Michael Barkley. His district stretches southeast from the Sacramento suburbs and includes Yosemite National Park. Elected to the House in 2008, McClintock is currently one of 12 Republican representatives from California. He has frequently voted against Republican leadership during his time in office and was the only Republican co-sponsor of the Ending Qualified Immunity Act, introduced in 2020 after George Floyd's killing by Minneapolis police officers. The Associated Press declared McClintock the winner at 1:47 a.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Juan Vargas wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 52nd...13m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Hillary Scholten wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan's 3rd...13m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Celeste Maloy wins reelection to U.S. House in Utah's 2nd...17m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring