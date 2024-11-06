Breaking: Republicans win U.S. Senate control
AP Race Call: Republican Tom Emmer wins reelection to U.S. House in Minnesota's 6th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Tom Emmer won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Minnesota on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago

Republican Rep. Tom Emmer won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Minnesota on Wednesday. Emmer is majority whip, the No. 3 position in the House GOP leadership. He has represented central Minnesota's conservative 6th District since 2015. He also served in the Minnesota House and ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2010. Emmer played the part of the Democratic vice presidential candidate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, during the debate preparations for Donald Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance, of Ohio. Emmer's Democratic challenger was Jeanne Hendricks, a nurse anesthetist from St. Cloud. The Associated Press declared Emmer the winner at 12:01 a.m. EST.

