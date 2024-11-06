AP Race Call: Republican Tom Cole wins reelection to U.S. House in Oklahoma's 4th Congressional District

Breaking: Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who charged Trump, is elected to a second term
Republican Rep. Tom Cole won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Oklahoma on Tuesday. He defeated Democrat Mary Brannon and an independent. This will be Cole's 12th term in the U.S. House representing the 4th Congressional District, which includes 13 counties in south-central and southwest Oklahoma and the state's two largest military installations: Fort Sill and Tinker Air Force Base. A citizen of the Chickasaw Nation, Cole serves as chairman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee. The Associated Press declared Cole the winner at 8:51 p.m. EST.

