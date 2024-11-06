National Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Tom Barrett wins election to U.S. House in Michigan's 7th Congressional District

Republican Tom Barrett won election to a U.S. House seat representing Michigan on Wednesday, flipping a Democratic-held district
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago

Republican Tom Barrett won election to a U.S. House seat representing Michigan on Wednesday, flipping a Democratic-held district. Two years after losing to Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin in a high-profile House race, Barrett defeated Democrat Curtis Hertel to capture Slotkin's seat. Slotkin this year chose to run for U.S. Senate. While the district includes Democratic strongholds in the Lansing area, it also includes Republican-leaning counties like Livingston and Shiawassee, making it a target for national Republicans looking to hold the U.S. House majority. The Associated Press declared Barrett the winner at 4:05 a.m. EST.

