Breaking: The Latest: Trump wins North Carolina and GOP wins Senate control
National Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Tim Walberg wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan's 5th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Tim Walberg won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Michigan on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
47 minutes ago

Republican Rep. Tim Walberg won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Michigan on Tuesday. Walberg, a former pastor and state legislator, was first elected to the U.S. House in 2006 but lost his reelection bid two years later. He made a comeback in 2011 and, with Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow's retirement this year, he will become Michigan's longest-serving member in Congress. Walberg represents a number of counties that stretch across the lower part of Michigan. He defeated Democratic challenger Libbi Urban. The Associated Press declared Walberg the winner at 11:25 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Michigan on Election Day
The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Brad Sherman wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 32nd...3m ago
AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins the 2nd Congressional District in Nebraska and one...4m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Bryan Steil wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 1st...5m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring