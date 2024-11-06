Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
National Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Tim Moore wins election to U.S. House in North Carolina's 14th Congressional District

Republican Tim Moore won election to a U.S. House seat representing North Carolina on Tuesday, flipping a Democratic-held district
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago

Republican Tim Moore won election to a U.S. House seat representing North Carolina on Tuesday, flipping a Democratic-held district. Moore, who is speaker of the state House, ran in one of three North Carolina districts that was widely expected to flip after the Republican-dominated General Assembly redrew congressional maps in 2023. Democratic Rep. Jeff Jackson ran for state attorney general rather than seek reelection in the district, which includes the eastern suburbs of Charlotte. The Associated Press declared Moore the winner at 10:21 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Pat Ryan wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 18th...9m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Barry Moore wins reelection to U.S. House in Alabama's 1st...9m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Alma Adams wins reelection to U.S. House in North Carolina's 12th...9m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring