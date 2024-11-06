Breaking: Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who charged Trump, is elected to a second term
National Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Tim Burchett wins reelection to U.S. House in Tennessee's 2nd Congressional District

Republican Rep. Tim Burchett won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Tennessee on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago

Republican Rep. Tim Burchett won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Tennessee on Tuesday. Burchett secured a fourth term representing the 2nd District, which spans seven eastern Tennessee counties. The Knoxville incumbent defeated Democrat Jane George. Burchett was among eight Republicans who led the vote to oust Kevin McCarthy as House speaker last year. Burchett previously served as Knox County's mayor and was a state lawmaker before that. He had also started a business that converts grass waste into mulch and compost and ran a truck and trailer business. The Associated Press declared Burchett the winner at 8:57 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Republican Rudy Yakym wins reelection to U.S. House in Indiana's 2nd...5m ago
AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Texas6m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Chuck Fleischmann wins reelection to U.S. House in Tennessee's...7m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring