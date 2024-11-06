Breaking: Republicans win U.S. Senate control
AP Race Call: Republican Ted Cruz wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Texas

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz won reelection in Texas on Tuesday, fending off a tough challenge from Democratic U.S. Rep. Colin Allred of Dallas
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz won reelection in Texas on Tuesday, fending off a tough challenge from Democratic U.S. Rep. Colin Allred of Dallas. Cruz, a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, criticized Allred on the campaign trail as too liberal for the Lone Star state. Allred tried to position himself as a moderate in the race and leaned into his support for abortion rights and criticism of Texas' abortion ban, which is one of the strictest in the nation. The Associated Press declared Cruz the winner at 11:39 p.m. EST.

