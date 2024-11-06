AP Race Call: Republican Steve Scalise wins reelection to U.S. House in Louisiana's 1st Congressional District

Republican Rep. Steve Scalise won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Louisiana on Tuesday. Scalise, who is the House Majority Leader, was first elected to Congress in 2008. For a decade he has served as the majority or minority whip, depending on which party controlled the House. The 58-year-old's reliably red congressional district encompasses the southeast corner of Louisiana. The veteran lawmaker announced last year that he had been diagnosed with a blood cancer known as multiple myeloma and that he was undergoing chemotherapy treatment. As of February, Scalise said he was in "complete remission." The Associated Press declared Scalise the winner at 11:16 p.m. EST.