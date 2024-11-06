Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
National Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Stephanie Bice wins reelection to U.S. House in Oklahoma's 5th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Stephanie Bice won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Oklahoma on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Republican Rep. Stephanie Bice won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Oklahoma on Tuesday. She defeated Democrat Madison Horn, a cybersecurity expert from Oklahoma City. Bice, a former state senator from Edmond, first won the Oklahoma City-area seat from a Democrat in 2020. The GOP-controlled Legislature then redrew the district to carve out portions in southern Oklahoma City that leaned Democrat and replaced them with more conservative rural areas in surrounding counties to help keep the seat in Republican hands. The Associated Press declared Bice the winner at 9:46 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Brittany Pettersen wins reelection to U.S. House in Colorado's 7th...10m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Tracey Mann wins reelection to U.S. House in Kansas' 1st...12m ago
AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Iowa13m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring