Breaking: Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who charged Trump, is elected to a second term
AP Race Call: Republican Sheri Biggs wins election to U.S. House in South Carolina's 3rd Congressional District

Republican Sheri Biggs won election to a U.S. House seat representing South Carolina on Tuesday, keeping an open seat for the GOP
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
AP Race Call: Republican Rudy Yakym wins reelection to U.S. House in Indiana's 2nd...8m ago
AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Texas9m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Chuck Fleischmann wins reelection to U.S. House in Tennessee's...10m ago
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring