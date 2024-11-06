Breaking: Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who charged Trump, is elected to a second term
National Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Scott DesJarlais wins reelection to U.S. House in Tennessee's 4th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Scott DesJarlais won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Tennessee on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago

Republican Rep. Scott DesJarlais won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Tennessee on Tuesday. DesJarlais will serve an eighth term in the 4th District, which spans 15 counties across middle and eastern Tennessee, including booming Rutherford County outside of Nashville. The physician from Sherwood is a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. He won the heavily Republican district by defeating Democrat Victoria Isabel Broderick, who criticized DesJarlais for espousing anti-abortion views after having encouraged his wife and a lover to seek abortions before he finalized his divorce in 2001. He has repeatedly survived the issue at the ballot box. The Associated Press declared DesJarlais the winner at 8:29 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Yvette Clarke wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 9th...4m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Morgan Griffith wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 9th...4m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Hakeem Jeffries wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 8th...5m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring