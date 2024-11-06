Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
AP Race Call: Republican Sam Graves wins reelection to U.S. House in Missouri's 6th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Republican Rep. Sam Graves won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Missouri on Tuesday. Graves was reelected in the GOP-leaning 6th District of northern Missouri by defeating Democrat Pat May. Graves has served in Congress since 2001 and is chair of the House Transportation Committee. After his first general election in 2000 was close, Graves has easily won reelection since. He served eight years in the Missouri General Assembly before going to Congress. Graves also is a general aviation pilot. May is a retired legal assistant. The Associated Press declared Graves the winner at 9:46 p.m. EST.

