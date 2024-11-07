National Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Ryan Mackenzie wins election to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District, beating incumbent Susan Wild

Republican Ryan Mackenzie won election to a U.S. House seat representing Pennsylvania on Thursday, defeating Democratic Rep. Susan Wild in the highly competitive district
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago

Republican Ryan Mackenzie won election to a U.S. House seat representing Pennsylvania on Thursday, defeating Democratic Rep. Susan Wild in the highly competitive district. Mackenzie represents parts of Lehigh County in the state House. While Democrat Joe Biden carried the Allentown district in 2020, Republican Donald Trump won it in 2016. Wild, a three-term congresswoman, is a perennial Republican target in her eastern Pennsylvania district and had staved off the challenges until now. The Associated Press declared Mackenzie the winner at 1:44 p.m. EST.

