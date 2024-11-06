AP Race Call: Republican Rick Crawford wins reelection to U.S. House in Arkansas' 1st Congressional District

Republican Rep. Rick Crawford won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Arkansas on Tuesday. Crawford was first elected to Congress in 2010 and represents the 1st District. He defeated Democrat Rodney Govens, a Cabot man who has worked in the telecommunications industry. Crawford serves on the House Agriculture Committee, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and chairs the subcommittee on the Central Intelligence Agency under the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. The east Arkansas district includes Jonesboro, where Arkansas State University is located, and West Memphis. The Associated Press declared Crawford the winner at 9:43 p.m. EST.