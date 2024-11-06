Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
National Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Rick Crawford wins reelection to U.S. House in Arkansas' 1st Congressional District

Republican Rep. Rick Crawford won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Arkansas on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Republican Rep. Rick Crawford won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Arkansas on Tuesday. Crawford was first elected to Congress in 2010 and represents the 1st District. He defeated Democrat Rodney Govens, a Cabot man who has worked in the telecommunications industry. Crawford serves on the House Agriculture Committee, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and chairs the subcommittee on the Central Intelligence Agency under the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. The east Arkansas district includes Jonesboro, where Arkansas State University is located, and West Memphis. The Associated Press declared Crawford the winner at 9:43 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Brittany Pettersen wins reelection to U.S. House in Colorado's 7th...9m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Tracey Mann wins reelection to U.S. House in Kansas' 1st...11m ago
AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Iowa13m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring