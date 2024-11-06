Breaking: Flipped back: Trump recaptures Georgia four years after losing the battleground state
National Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Richard Hudson wins reelection to U.S. House in North Carolina's 9th Congressional District

Republican Richard Hudson won election to a U.S. House seat representing North Carolina on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Republican Richard Hudson won election to a U.S. House seat representing North Carolina on Wednesday. Hudson defeated independent candidate Shelane Etchison and Democrat Nigel Bristow on his way to a seventh two-year term representing central North Carolina. His redrawn 9th Congressional District covers parts of Greensboro south to the Sandhills region and east to the Army’s Fort Liberty. Hudson has been focused the last two years on extending the Republican majority in the House as chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee. Hudson has served on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and has emphasized veterans' issues. The Associated Press declared Hudson the winner at 12:38 a.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Why AP called North Carolina for Trump1h ago
The Latest
AP Race Call: Republican Tom McClintock wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 5th...7m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Rosa DeLauro wins reelection to U.S. House in Connecticut's 3rd...24m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Suzan DelBene wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 1st...27m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring