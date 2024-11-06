Breaking: Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who charged Trump, is elected to a second term
National Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Rich McCormick wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia's 7th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Richard McCormick won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Georgia on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
53 minutes ago

Republican Rep. Richard McCormick won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Georgia on Tuesday. McCormick, a 55-year-old physician, was elected to a second term after changes to Georgia's congressional map prompted him and Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath to swap districts. Republicans drew the new map to add a court-ordered, majority-Black district while protecting their partisan advantage in the House. McCormick defeated Democrat Bob Christian after switching seats. Starting in January, McCormick will represent the 7th District, a suburban seat northeast of Atlanta. The Associated Press declared McCormick the winner at 8:27 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Republican Rudy Yakym wins reelection to U.S. House in Indiana's 2nd...7m ago
AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Texas8m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Chuck Fleischmann wins reelection to U.S. House in Tennessee's...9m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring