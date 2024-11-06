AP Race Call: Republican Ralph Norman wins reelection to U.S. House in South Carolina's 5th Congressional District

Breaking: Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who charged Trump, is elected to a second term
Republican Rep. Ralph Norman won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing South Carolina on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago

Republican Rep. Ralph Norman won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing South Carolina on Tuesday. The district stretches from Rock Hill just south of Charlotte, North Carolina, south and east to Sumter. Norman, a former real estate developer, has held this seat since 2017. He won it in a special election to replace Mick Mulvaney, who joined the Trump administration and eventually became White House chief of staff. Norman defeated Democrat Evangeline Hundley, who has worked in real estate and construction. The Associated Press declared Norman the winner at 8:55 p.m. EST.

