Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
National Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Nicholas Langworthy wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 23rd Congressional District

Republican Rep. Nicholas Langworthy won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
47 minutes ago

Republican Rep. Nicholas Langworthy won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Tuesday. Langworthy defeated Democrat Thomas Carle in a district that runs nearly 190 miles along the state's border with Pennsylvania and includes some Buffalo suburbs. During his first term, Langworthy led a successful effort to preserve flight safety rules in response to the 2009 crash of Continental Flight 3407 in Clarence, New York. Langworthy is a former state Republican committee chair. He now chairs the House Aviation Safety Caucus and serves on the rules, agriculture and oversight committees. The Associated Press declared Langworthy the winner at 10:05 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Alaska on Election Day
The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Brittany Pettersen wins reelection to U.S. House in Colorado's 7th...9m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Tracey Mann wins reelection to U.S. House in Kansas' 1st...11m ago
AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Iowa12m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring