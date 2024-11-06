Breaking: Republicans win U.S. Senate control
AP Race Call: Republican Nicholas LaLota wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 1st Congressional District

Republican Rep. Nick LaLota won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago

Republican Rep. Nick LaLota won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Wednesday. LaLota, a first-term congressman, defeated John Avlon, a former CNN political analyst. The 1st Congressional District is contained within Suffolk County and stretches from the eastern tip of Long Island to the New York City suburbs. Republicans have held the seat for the last decade. LaLota was one of several New York Republicans running for reelection in a district whose voters were narrowly divided in the 2020 presidential election. The Associated Press declared LaLota the winner at 12:00 a.m. EST.

