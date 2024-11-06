Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
AP Race Call: Republican Morgan Luttrell wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 8th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago

Republican Rep. Morgan Luttrell won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday, defeating Laura Jones, a repeat opponent. It will be Luttrell's second term after a successful congressional bid in 2022 following a 14-year career in the military. A former Navy SEAL, Luttrell supported bipartisan legislation on psychedelic treatment for active-duty members suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. The Houston-area district covers the northeastern suburbs of the metropolitan region. The Associated Press declared Luttrell the winner at 10:21 p.m. EST.

