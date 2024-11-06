Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
AP Race Call: Republican Mike Ezell wins reelection to U.S. House in Mississippi's 4th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Mike Ezell won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Mississippi on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago

Republican Rep. Mike Ezell won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Mississippi on Tuesday. Ezell defeated Craig Raybon, a Democrat who has worked as a nonprofit director and truck driver. Ezell worked more than 42 years in law enforcement, including eight years as Jackson County sheriff, before he was first elected in south Mississippi's 4th Congressional District in 2022. He is a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the House Homeland Security Committee. He campaigned on opposing abortion, supporting veterans and securing the U.S. border with Mexico. The Associated Press declared Ezell the winner at 9:53 p.m. EST.

