AP Race Call: Republican Mike Collins wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia's 10th Congressional District

Republican Mike Collins won election to a U.S. House seat representing Georgia on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago

Republican Mike Collins won election to a U.S. House seat representing Georgia on Tuesday. Collins won a second term representing the 10th District, which includes areas east and northeast of Atlanta. Collins, who owns a trucking company and is the son of the late U.S. Rep. Mac Collins, defeated Democrat Lexy Doherty. She's an educational consultant and first-time candidate. Collins has drawn notice for provocative statements on social media and is a strong backer of Republican Donald Trump. Collins introduced legislation to require federal detention of immigrants charged with theft after the killing of college student Laken Riley. The Associated Press declared Collins the winner at 8:31 p.m. EST.

