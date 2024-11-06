Breaking: Republicans win U.S. Senate control
National Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Michelle Fischbach wins reelection to U.S. House in Minnesota's 7th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Michelle Fischbach won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Minnesota on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Republican Rep. Michelle Fischbach won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Minnesota on Tuesday. Fischbach is a former state senator who rose to become Senate president. She also served as Minnesota's lieutenant governor in 2018. She defeated a 30-year incumbent when she first won election to Congress in 2020 from western Minnesota's 7th District. Fischbach had former President Donald Trump's endorsement when she turned aside a primary challenge in August from populist Steve Boyd, who had blocked her endorsement at the district convention. Fischbach's Democratic challenger was A.J. Peters, of Browerville. The Associated Press declared Fischbach the winner at 11:07 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Chris Deluzio wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 17th...5m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Richard Neal wins reelection to U.S. House in Massachusetts' 1st...5m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Zach Nunn wins reelection to U.S. House in Iowa's 3rd...6m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring