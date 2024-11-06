National Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Michael Baumgartner wins election to U.S. House in Washington's 5th Congressional District

Republican Michael Baumgartner won election to a U.S. House seat representing Washington on Wednesday, holding the open seat for his party
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago

Republican Michael Baumgartner won election to a U.S. House seat representing Washington on Wednesday, holding the open seat for his party. The former state senator is serving his second term as Spokane County treasurer. He defeated Democrat Carmela Conroy, who served as a deputy prosecutor in Spokane County. Baumgartner will replace Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who has held the congressional seat since 2005 and announced she would not seek reelection. The district covers the eastern section of the state, running from the Oregon line all the way north to the Canadian border. The Associated Press declared Baumgartner the winner at 4:44 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Competitive Virginia races could play a critical role in the battle for Congress
The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Gil Cisneros wins election to U.S. House in California's 31st...10m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Emily Randall wins election to U.S. House in Washington's 6th...12m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Marilyn Strickland wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's...14m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Evan Vucci/AP

Live updates: What are Trump’s plans for a second administration?
Developers ask ‘What’ll Ya Have?’ The Varsity hungers for student housing
Bradley’s Buzz: Is UGA winning despite Carson Beck or because of him?