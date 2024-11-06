Breaking: Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who charged Trump, is elected to a second term
National Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Matt Gaetz wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 1st Congressional District

Republican Matt Gaetz won election to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Gay Valimont
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Republican Matt Gaetz won election to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Gay Valimont. Gaetz will serve a fifth term representing one of Florida's most conservative districts, which covers the westernmost part of Florida's Panhandle. A strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, Gaetz filed the resolution that successfully ousted former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last year. McCarthy then helped fund a primary challenge to Gaetz that included commercials alleging that he paid for sex with a 17-year-old, an allegation currently investigated by the House Ethics Committee. Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing. The Associated Press declared Gaetz the winner at 8:14 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Former Donald Trump aide Brian Jack wins Georgia congressional seat, defeating Democrat...1m ago
The Latest
AP Race Call: Republican Rudy Yakym wins reelection to U.S. House in Indiana's 2nd...7m ago
AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Texas8m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Chuck Fleischmann wins reelection to U.S. House in Tennessee's...9m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring