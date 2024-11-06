Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
AP Race Call: Republican Mark Harris wins election to U.S. House in North Carolina's 8th Congressional District

Republican Mark Harris won election to a U.S. House seat representing North Carolina on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Republican Mark Harris won election to a U.S. House seat representing North Carolina on Tuesday. The Baptist minister won six years after his similar U.S. House bid derailed during an absentee ballot scandal. It appeared Harris was the 2018 election winner, but an investigation found a political operative working for him gathered blank or partially filled ballots and turned them in. Harris cooperated with investigators but declined to run in a new election. He ran this year in the Republican-leaning 8th Congressional District stretching from Charlotte to Lumberton. The seat became open when GOP Rep. Dan Bishop ran for attorney general. The Associated Press declared Harris the winner at 9:43 p.m. EST.

