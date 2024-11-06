Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
AP Race Call: Republican Mark Green wins reelection to U.S. House in Tennessee's 7th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Mark Green won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Tennessee on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Republican Rep. Mark Green won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Tennessee on Tuesday. Green has served as the state's 7th District representative since 2019. Green defeated former Democratic Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and independent Shaun Greene. Earlier this year, Green announced he would not seek reelection but surprisingly reversed course after he said he received "countless calls" asking him to reconsider. Green previously served as an Army surgeon and in the state Senate and is from Montgomery County. He is currently the chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security. The Associated Press declared Green the winner at 9:44 p.m. EST.

