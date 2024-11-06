Breaking: Most polls in Georgia have closed; voters split equally over Harris and Trump, according to AP survey
National Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Mario Diaz-Balart wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 26th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago

Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday. The 26th District stretches across southern Florida from Hialeah and the northwestern suburbs of Miami to just west of Naples on the Gulf Coast. It is majority Hispanic. Diaz-Balart is the longest-serving member of the Florida congressional delegation, first elected in 2002. He is the son of Cuban refugees and a founding member of a caucus for Hispanic Republicans. He defeated Democrat Joey Atkins. The Associated Press declared Diaz-Balart the winner at 7:17 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Republican Michael Waltz wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 6th...5m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Phil Scott wins reelection for governor in Vermont5m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Greg Steube wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 17th...7m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring