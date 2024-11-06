Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
AP Race Call: Republican Lance Gooden wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 5th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Lance Gooden won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago

Republican Rep. Lance Gooden won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. He defeated Democrat Ruth Torres, who had made abortion rights a centerpiece of her campaign. With the victory, Gooden secures a fourth term representing the 5th Congressional District that stretches from east Dallas County into rural east Texas. Gooden, who lives in Terrell, Texas, is a former member of the Texas House who also worked in the insurance industry. The Associated Press declared Gooden the winner at 10:02 p.m. EST.

