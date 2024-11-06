Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
AP Race Call: Republican Julia Letlow wins reelection to U.S. House in Louisiana's 5th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Julia Letlow won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Louisiana on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago

Republican Rep. Julia Letlow won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Louisiana on Tuesday. Since 2021, she has represented the deeply conservative 5th Congressional District covering northeastern Louisiana. Her husband, Luke, had won election to the same position in 2020 but died of complications from COVID-19 before he could assume office, leading Letlow to fill his seat following a runoff election. A former university administrator, Letlow is the state's first Republican woman elected to serve in the House of Representatives. The Associated Press declared Letlow the winner at 10:26 p.m. EST.

