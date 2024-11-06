Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
National Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Josh Hawley wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Missouri

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley won a second U.S. Senate term representing Missouri on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley won a second U.S. Senate term representing Missouri on Tuesday. Hawley beat Democrat Lucas Kunce, a lawyer who served 13 years in the Marine Corps. Much of the race focused on Hawley's conduct on Jan. 6, 2021, when he defiantly raised his fist to supporters of then-President Donald Trump outside the U.S. Capitol. Abortion rights also were a top issue as Missouri voters considered a measure that would guarantee those rights. The Associated Press declared Hawley the winner at 10:28 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

The Latest: Trump and Harris win reliable states while voters await battleground results4m ago
The Latest
AP Race Call: Republican Paul Gosar wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 9th...7m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Gary Palmer wins reelection to U.S. House in Alabama's 6th...7m ago
AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Kansas8m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring