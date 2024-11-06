Breaking: Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who charged Trump, is elected to a second term
National Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Josh Brecheen wins reelection to U.S. House in Oklahoma's 2nd Congressional District

Republican Rep. Josh Brecheen won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Oklahoma on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago

Republican Rep. Josh Brecheen won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Oklahoma on Tuesday. Brecheen, a first-term congressman, defeated Democrat Brandon Wade, a union leader from Bartlesville. Brecheen is a rancher from Coalgate and a citizen of the Choctaw Nation. Oklahoma's sprawling 2nd Congressional District stretches across most of eastern Oklahoma, from the Red River border with Texas to the Kansas state line. Brecheen replaced Markwayne Mullin, who is now Oklahoma's junior U.S. senator. The Associated Press declared Brecheen the winner at 8:31 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Who will replace Mitch McConnell as Senate GOP leader? It remains deeply uncertain
The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Yvette Clarke wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 9th...3m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Morgan Griffith wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 9th...3m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Hakeem Jeffries wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 8th...4m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring